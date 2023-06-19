STAND AS INDEPENDENTS, CHAMISA TELLS LOSERS

Zimbabwe’s opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa says it will announce names of party candidates, who are expected to contest the crucial council and parliamentary elections, on Wednesday when the Nomination Court sits nationwide.
Addressing journalists in Harare on Sunday, Chamisa all
people who will be taking part in the elections have been selected by citizens
but naming the candidates before the Nomination Court may result in the ruling
party sabotaging the outcome of their Consensus Candidates’ Selection process.
Chamisa, whose party released a preliminary list of
selected candidates, said Zanu PF has “terrorized” its candidates in the past
and therefore it is important to withhold the names until the Nomination Court
sits.
"Why should we announce candidates in the context
where we have Zanu PF literally pursuing our candidates one-by-one? You want us
to advertise targets and victims? We are dealing with Zanu PF and we know how
to deal with them."
Chamisa noted that they will be fielding candidates in all
council and parliamentary elections, adding that those who won’t be selected to
represent CCC in the election are free to stand as independent candidates.
"In fact, the more the merrier. Being an independent
is actually simple because they can actually file now. If you have a query and
you feel the grievances handling body hasn't handled it well, feel free to run
on your own, but know that CCC will have a full complement of candidates,"
he said.
Speaking to Studio 7 at the same event, CCC deputy
spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba, also said there are fears that Zanu PF may
cause havoc if the opposition releases the names of its candidates before the
Nomination Court sits on Tuesday.
"It is said ‘once beaten, twice shy’. This is 2023 and
we know these people, hence we want to be a step ahead. But the communities
know who will be representing them."
But Zanu PF Central Committee member, Joseph Tshuma, thinks
otherwise, accusing the Citizens Coalition for Change of being disorganized and
trying to fight fielding many candidates in one constituency or ward.
"They want to accuse the ruling party of something we
have nothing to do with. We have been having elections for the longest time and
they have been participating freely … Because massive defeat is imminent, they
are now clutching on straws."
Praise Moyo, one of the commissioners who was leading the
Consensus Candidate Selection process, said they conducted what “I believe was
a true reflection of the people.”
Moyo said, "Everything we did was above board. We
solved grievances through formal channels. It's now up to the party to take it
over from here but we believe we presented the will of the people.
In an interview with Studio 7, Citizens Coalition for
Change deputy secretary for elections, Ellen Shiriyedenga, was confident that
they will get the rural vote this time around, which has been the opposition's
biggest undoing over the years.
"We embarked on a process called Umgwazo where we went
deep into all rural areas campaigning. Some of the fruits from this exercise
included our winning two seats in the Bulilima by-elections ... I'm confident
we will win more seats this time around."
Binga North CCC parliamentarian, Prince Dubeko Sibanda,
echoed Shiriyedenga's sentiments, noting that it is likely that they will get a
majority in parliament.
"We have done our homework and besides winning the
presidential election, I also think we shall get the two-thirds majority in the
august house."
However, political analyst, Elton Ziki, said Shiriyedenga
and Sibanda are daydreaming.
"This party is far from being organized considering
the time they took to know who will be representing them in the election and
the masses can tell. Also, all the municipal councils they run are in shambles,
yet the ruling party is delivering roads, dams and electricity, among others
things. They face obvious defeat.”
Some of the potential candidates who may run under a CCC MP
ticket are former Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba, youngster Cecilia Chimbiri, and
Richard, son to the late Morgan Tsvangirai.
CCC will field Chamisa as its presidential candidate while
Zanu PF has already nominated President Emmerson Mnangagwa as its trump card
for the poll set for 23 August this year.
The two squared off in 2018 and the courts had to declare
Mnangagwa the winner even though his winning margin is still unclear. Chamisa
refused to recognize Mnangagwa as the winner claiming that the election was
stolen by the ruling party.
0 comments:
Post a Comment