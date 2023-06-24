SPEED LIMITING DEVICES FOR ALL BUSES

According to Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023 all public
service vehicles shall be fitted with a speed limiting device so that such
vehicles will not exceed 100km/hr.
The new regulations were gazetted by Transport and
Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona yesterday.
“(1) No person shall operate or drive on any road a
passenger public service vehicle registered in Zimbabwe or a heavy vehicle with
a net mass of four thousand six hundred kilograms (4 600kg) or more registered
in Zimbabwe, unless both of the following devices are fitted to the vehicle—(a)
a speed monitoring device; and (b)a speed limiting device limiting such
category of vehicles to a speed not exceeding 100km/h: Provided that the
devices referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b) have been certified by the
vehicle inspecting officer and approved the Standards Association of Zimbabwe.
“(2) No inspecting officer shall issue a certificate of
fitness for any passenger public service vehicle registered in Zimbabwe
or a heavy vehicle with a net mass of four thousand six
hundred kilograms (4 600kg) or more registered in Zimbabwe, unless both devices
referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b) of section 3(1) of these regulations are
fitted to the vehicle for which the certificate of fitness should be issued.
“The Commissioner (of Road Transport) shall not issue an
operator’s licence, route authority or any other form of licence or permit to
any operator, owner or driver of public service vehicle registered in Zimbabwe
or a heavy vehicle with a net mass of four thousand six hundred kilograms (4
600kg) or more registered in Zimbabwe unless both devices referred to in
paragraphs (a) and (b) of subsection (1) of section 3 of these regulations are
fitted to the vehicle with effect from the date of 1st August, 2023,” Minister
Mhona said.
The development comes after several people have been killed
while others injured in fatal road accidents involving mostly buses during the
past few months.
In April in Chivhu, a Tinboom bus crashed killing 13 people
died while several others were injured. Government declared the accident a
national disaster.
By then Minister Mhona, who was leading a delegation on the
tour, said, “We are saddened as a Ministry and Government that we are loosing
people due to road accidents. After we were informed of this accident, we
informed the President who then sent us here to the accident scene and hospital
to see and understand what could have happened and what is needed to be done,
to assist the affected.
“We are told that the driver was speeding. Maybe if he was
not speeding, lives could have not been lost. I want to appeal to Zimbabweans
and motorists to always value life. We are noting that drivers are not
respecting the sanctity of life, this is very sad.
“Therefore, as a Ministry, we are now, and urgently
advocating stiffer penalties on those who would be found breaking roads rules
and regulations. We are also, immediately, encouraging our buses to obey speed
limits. This is crucial in saving lives. We are also urging bus operators to ensure
their drivers are sticking to their timetables.”
Timetables are plotted assuming that drivers obey road
rules and limits so if they arrive at a stop or terminus earlier than they
should, questions can be asked and assumptions of speeding made.
Speed limits are also maximum permitted speeds, and drivers
are expected to drive more slowly when there is congestion, visibility
problems, and other dangers. Herald
