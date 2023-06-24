SPEED LIMITING DEVICES FOR ALL BUSES

All public service vehicles including buses should by August 1, be fitted with speed limiting and monitoring devices to ensure speeding by drivers is avoided, thereby saving lives, with the police capacitated to ensure compliance, following the gazetting of a new regulation by government yesterday.

According to Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023 all public service vehicles shall be fitted with a speed limiting device so that such vehicles will not exceed 100km/hr.

The new regulations were gazetted by Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona yesterday.

“(1) No person shall operate or drive on any road a passenger public service vehicle registered in Zimbabwe or a heavy vehicle with a net mass of four thousand six hundred kilograms (4 600kg) or more registered in Zimbabwe, unless both of the following devices are fitted to the vehicle—(a) a speed monitoring device; and (b)a speed limiting device limiting such category of vehicles to a speed not exceeding 100km/h: Provided that the devices referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b) have been certified by the vehicle inspecting officer and approved the Standards Association of Zimbabwe.

“(2) No inspecting officer shall issue a certificate of fitness for any passenger public service vehicle registered in Zimbabwe

or a heavy vehicle with a net mass of four thousand six hundred kilograms (4 600kg) or more registered in Zimbabwe, unless both devices referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b) of section 3(1) of these regulations are fitted to the vehicle for which the certificate of fitness should be issued.

“The Commissioner (of Road Transport) shall not issue an operator’s licence, route authority or any other form of licence or permit to any operator, owner or driver of public service vehicle registered in Zimbabwe or a heavy vehicle with a net mass of four thousand six hundred kilograms (4 600kg) or more registered in Zimbabwe unless both devices referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b) of subsection (1) of section 3 of these regulations are fitted to the vehicle with effect from the date of 1st August, 2023,” Minister Mhona said.

The development comes after several people have been killed while others injured in fatal road accidents involving mostly buses during the past few months.

In April in Chivhu, a Tinboom bus crashed killing 13 people died while several others were injured. Government declared the accident a national disaster.

By then Minister Mhona, who was leading a delegation on the tour, said, “We are saddened as a Ministry and Government that we are loosing people due to road accidents. After we were informed of this accident, we informed the President who then sent us here to the accident scene and hospital to see and understand what could have happened and what is needed to be done, to assist the affected.

“We are told that the driver was speeding. Maybe if he was not speeding, lives could have not been lost. I want to appeal to Zimbabweans and motorists to always value life. We are noting that drivers are not respecting the sanctity of life, this is very sad.

“Therefore, as a Ministry, we are now, and urgently advocating stiffer penalties on those who would be found breaking roads rules and regulations. We are also, immediately, encouraging our buses to obey speed limits. This is crucial in saving lives. We are also urging bus operators to ensure their drivers are sticking to their timetables.”

Timetables are plotted assuming that drivers obey road rules and limits so if they arrive at a stop or terminus earlier than they should, questions can be asked and assumptions of speeding made.

Speed limits are also maximum permitted speeds, and drivers are expected to drive more slowly when there is congestion, visibility problems, and other dangers. Herald