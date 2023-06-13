SMUGGLED CIGARETTES GO UP IN SMOKE AT BEITBRIDGE

The South African Revenue Service has started destroying illicit and smuggled cigarettes worth R43m at the Beitbridge border post.

Sars' customs division is destroying around 20-million cigarettes, or 2,000 master cases, and said the destruction process will likely last a few days.

The tax agency's deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu said the cigarettes were seized in multi-agency operations and intelligence-driven operations as part of the division’s tobacco strategy.

"In one such operation at the Beitbridge border post earlier this year 1,211 master boxes of illicit cigarettes with Remington Gold, Chelsea and Royal Express brands, with an estimated value of R26m, were seized.

"Four people were arrested and criminal cases opened with regard to dealing in the smuggling of illicit cigarettes. Four trucks, one bakkie and one tractor with a trailer which were used to carry the illicit cigarettes were detained."