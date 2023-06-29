SMALL HOUSE LOSES EAR IN FIGHT WITH LOVER'S WIFE

DON’T mess around with my man!

This is a stern warning that a 22-year-old woman from Glendale, Mashonaland Central province will always live to remember after about half of her right ear was bitten off by her alleged lover’s wife during a fight.

This was after the woman Shamiso Acid was busted by Philda Pamela Makuwa (26) while getting cosy with her husband Casper Makwara.

Circumstances are that on 1 February and at around 3pm and at Glendale Spinners near Glendale Corner Bar, Makuwa and two other women who are still at large confronted Shamiso who was in the company of Makuwa’s husband.

It is reported that when they confronted her a misunderstanding arose and at the height of the scuffle they started assaulting Shamiso several times all over her body using fists and open hands until she fell down.

Makuwa who would not allow herself to be defeated then exploited the opportunity when she sank her teeth into Shamiso’s right ear and about half of it was bitten off before she was restrained by her husband.

Shamiso, who sustained a severe wound on her right ear went and reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Makuwa.

She was later referred to hospital for medical attention.

Makuwa has since appeared before Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware charged with assault.

She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to pay US$200 or four months imprisonment.

In addition four months were wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition that she does not within that period commit any offence of which assault is an element for which upon conviction she would be sentenced to imprisonment without the option of a fine.

In mitigation Makuwa pleaded for a lenient sentence saying she had a minor child who was three weeks old adding that she also sustained injuries during birth as such she could not manage a heavy workload.

Precious Khanye appeared for the State. B Metro