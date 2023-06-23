SMALL HOUSE DEMANDS US$15K FRO LOVER'S WIDOW

THE woman at the centre of the unfolding real life drama surrounding well-known Mutare based socialite, Mr Blessing Mawaraidzo’s death, is demanding the US$15 000 that she claims her lover was holding on to at his time of death.
She also believes that his demise was not a result of a
natural cause.
Popularly known as Musoja in the eastern border city social
circles, Mr Mawaraidzo breathed his last at his rented Bordervale house in
Mutare on June 6.
His death sent tongues wagging in social circles with
different schools of thought being proffered, chief among them being the belief
that Mr Mawaraidzo succumbed to injuries sustained during a violent
confrontation with a rival suitor in Harare.
The Manica Post tracked down the late Mr Mawaraidzo’s
girlfriend — Ms Rophia Makamba, and she poured her heart out on what she thinks
is a media onslaught on her character.
Ms Makamba said the late Mr Muwaraidzo died while in
possession of US$15 000 that was meant for their business partnership deals.
Barely three weeks after Mr Mawaraidzo’s death, nasty
exchanges between his widow, Mrs Joice Mawaraidzo and Ms Makamba have already
spilled into the courts of law, with his widow applying for a peace order
against the mistress.
“I work for my money. In fact, Blessing was in possession
of some money amounting to about US$15 000 when he died. This is the money that
I am entitled to and I am asking for it. Instead all I get is a peace order,”
said Ms Makamba.
When contacted for a comment, Mrs Muwaraidzo said she could
not talk to the Press.
However, in her affidavit for application of a peace order
against Ms Makamba, Mrs Muwaraidzo states that: “The Respondent was my
husband’s girlfriend. He passed away on the 6th of June, 2023. After the death
of my husband, the Respondent began to unnecessarily abuse me by threatening,
harassing and provoking me for no reasonable cause.
“The Respondent is threaten (sic) to come and collect the
money which was under the custody of my late husband. I advised her that I had
no knowledge of such and the deceased never informed me of such.
“Despite that, the Respondent is continuing to threaten to
come home and only to stop demanding for the money till I give her. Besides,
the Respondent is in custody of the deceased’s cellphones and is abusing me by
copy and paste my personal texts (sic) between me and the deceased and
publishing them on social media.”
In response, Ms Makamba said her late lover’s widow is
trying to tarnish her image.
“I am not surprised at all by all this. Imagine this is
someone who is still mourning her husband but she is already in the courts
fighting me.
“For the record, the late Blessing was not rich, he was
actually poorer than me. I am better off.
“Even the house at 12 Miles was built using proceeds from
some of the deals that I initiated. The wife only got there when the man died
during funeral proceedings since she never wanted to go to the place as she
knew that the property came from my hassles with Blessing,” she said.
Ms Makamba did not mince her words on what she also
believes to be unnatural causes that led to her partner’s death.
“It is sad that I have been painted villain in all this
drama because lies travel fast. I am surprised that even the media are
publishing negative stories about me when I am innocent. The truth of the
matter is that, with all that is going on, I believe there is more to
Blessing’s death than natural causes.
“Yes, people in Mutare have tried to link me to his death
but I am also surprised because he was here in Harare with me on Monday and
died at his home on Tuesday during the wee hours of the morning while seated in
the dining room.
“When he left Harare he was fine. Why was he not in his
bedroom at the time of his death? Why are people being blind to the possibility
of poisoning since he had spent the later part of that Monday there in Mutare?”
asked Ms Makamba.
She denied the widely circulated rumours that the deceased
succumbed to the backfiring money spinning rituals they (Ms Makamba and the
late Mr Muwaraidzo) had joined.
“It is unfortunate that most people still have the belief
that everyone who makes money does so through rituals. I have not joined any
ritual cult and l work hard for my money.
“Blessing and l had something in common. We loved water and
we usually visited water bodies just for fun.
“No wonder there is a video of Blessing placing a ring on
my finger while we are in water. Rumour mongers started attaching that video to
some cultic ritual,” she said. Manica Post
