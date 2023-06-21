SCHOOL IN TURMOIL OVER US$2 PAYMENTS

NETTLETON Primary School parents are at loggerheads with the educational institution authorities over a US$2 payment.
The parents are accusing the school’s leaders of forcing
them to pay an extra US$2 to fund a new financial management programme.
The parents claim they were forced to pay the extra US$2 so
that the headmaster, deputy headmaster, SDC chairperson and two accountants
attended the programme in Murehwa.
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said there
was nothing wrong with this arrangement.
However, one of the parents told H-Metro that this was
gross abuse of office.
“They should not take advantage of our suffering as
parents.
“We pay school fees, transport fees and now tonzi bhadharai
mari ye trip yahead and team.
“It’s not fair and it’s not our mandate,” he said.
Another parent said the SDC should find ways of funding
such trips without bothering parents.
“We are failing to pay for our children’s trips, and
teachers need money for extra lessons starting from ECD, of which we are paying
US$15 per month for ECDs and US$20 for other grades.
“Tofemera kupiko isu vabereki. Chasara tichanzi lunch
yematicha, zvikorobho zvemu toilet, if we tolerate this,” she said.
One parent said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary
Education should intervene and stop the rot in schools.
“Imagine, when our children enrolled for ECD, we were
forced to pay non-refundable US$10 interview fees and no receipts were issued.”
Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson,
Taungana Ndoro, said there was nothing amiss about the situation at the school.
“The school is merely requesting parents for financial
support in a programme activity and no one is being forced as alleged,” he
said. H Metro
