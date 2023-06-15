SANGOMA SLEEPS WITH CLIENT AS HUBBY WAITS

A man who brought a sangoma for a healing session at his place was ordered to wait outside by the traditional healer while he was allegedly having sex with his wife inside their kitchen hut.

Yes, you’ve read it right, a man from Jarichari Village under Chief Njelele in Gokwe South was ordered to wait outside their kitchen hut while the sangoma was having sex with his wife.

Circumstances to the shocking incident are that on 15 March and at around 10am the woman whose name is being withheld for ethical reasons and her husband who was not feeling well consulted the self-proclaimed sangoma Zedias Zemba (46) from Shonhai Village under Chief Chireya in Gokwe North who was operating from their area.

After being consulted Zemba reportedly suggested to the couple that the healing session was supposed to be done at their place.

The woman and her sick husband then agreed and took Zemba to their home. He was in the company of his assistant named Anesu Emmanuel Moyo.

Upon arrival at their place Zemba ordered the woman and her husband to enter their kitchen hut.

While inside Zemba instructed the woman’s husband to go to a nearby road junction to collect some soil which he claimed he wanted to use during the cleansing process.

Zemba also instructed his assistant to stay outside the kitchen hut monitoring the return of the woman’s husband and he remained with the woman in the kitchen hut.

While in the kitchen hut Zemba reportedly grabbed the woman and pulled her down. He reportedly forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

The woman’s husband reportedly came earlier than expected and Zemba’s assistant stopped him from proceeding to the kitchen hut saying Zemba was going to call him if he was done with his wife and he complied.

After the act Zemba opened the door and called his workmate and woman’s husband to come inside.

The matter came to light when the woman later revealed the ordeal to Zemba’s other assistant.

The woman was advised to report the matter to the police leading to Zemba’s arrest.

Zemba has since appeared before Gokwe magistrate Honest Musiyiwa charged with rape.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 20 June. Malvern Nzombe appeared for the State.

Meanwhile, police are on record issuing stern warnings for women to be wary of rapist prophets and sangomas after receiving several reports about women who are allegedly being raped during healing sessions.

Last week a self-proclaimed prophet from Kwekwe ran stark naked after he was busted trying to have sex with a married woman during a healing session at his shrine.

The prophet only identified as Chikandamina from Amaveni suburb who is now on the run reportedly fled in his birthday suit after he was busted by the woman’s husband. Chronicle