SANGOMA RAPES MARRIED WOMAN

TWO employees, who have been assisting a Highfield traditional healer – who was arrested for rape at the weekend – were not trained in the surgical work they were conducting.
Sekuru Edward Manyera (47) was arrested for allegedly
raping a Beitbridge married woman at his shrine.
His worker, Eunice Matenda, was the one who was left
holding the woman’s baby when Sekuru Manyera took the Beitbridge visitor into
his shrine.
Police claim the woman was raped by the sangoma.
The shrine, which is made of plastics and divided into two
rooms, has traditional herbs, knobkerries, double-edged swords and knives
placed inside it.
Eunice said her duties were to sell traditional herbs and
assist Sekuru’s clients during consultations.
She has been working for Sekuru Manyera for nearly two
years.
“Consultation is for free asi kana wavekuda matare sekuru
vanobhadharisa US$5,” said Eunice.
“I earn US$100 per month and I have been with Sekuru for
more than one-and-a-half years.
“I sell traditional medicines to people when Sekuru will
not be conducting any spiritual matters.
“I remain outside the shrine when Sekuru will be attending
his clients unless they seek spiritual matters.”
Another worker, Vicious Muvengwa, said: “I have been at
this shrine for two months now, earning US$80 per month,” said Vicious.
“Ndirikubatsira sekuru kucheka masare. We sometimes use
gloves, when they are available, and brand new razor blades.
“Sekuru uses traditional herbs to cure any wounds emanating
from some operations.
“We also attend to pregnant women and assist women to give
birth.” H Metro
