RUSAPE FAMILY WINS 11TH CAR

IF the Muhle family of Rusape owned a football club, they would have gifted every member of their starting XI with a car they have won in the OK Grand Challenge Jackpot promotion.

On Saturday, the family won its 11th car, in this annual promotion, and they didn’t even care to attend the finale at Borrowdale Park because, they claim, their presence was upsetting some people.

They have not won the grand prize yet but, in terms of their winning record, they probably deserve a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

Clement Muhle, who runs a pharmacy in Rusape, says winning in the OK Grand Challenge Jackpot Promotion runs in their DNA.

“I owe it to God, for His grace. It can only be His plan, not ours. We are excited to win our 11th collection.

“We had to watch from home because we feel others are now being intimidated by our continued winning.

“We continue to say this, our winning is purely from mastering the game by concentrating on a certain range of products and it’s also a gamble for us as we also invest a lot of money during the six weeks’ promotion,” said Muhle.

He refuses to be deterred by detractors and has set his sights on winning the grand prize.

“The best part is that we keep trying our luck to win the grand prize, this is my personal dream and hope to see it fulfilled,” he said.

In 2018, the Muhles won three cars at once.

Clement’s wife, and their children (four boys and four girls) have won a car each to date.

Only their youngest son, who is turning three, is yet to win in the competition.

After a record of 12,1 million entries, the grand prize was once again won by an individual from outside the capital with Virginia Dende of Kadoma hitting the bull’s eye.

A total of 40 cars were won by shoppers from across the country as thousands converged at Borrowdale Park during the 34th edition of the promotion.

Varnica, another Debra Swanson-trained horse, romped to victory, outwitting 15 other runners, in the main horse race event.

“This has been an exciting journey for us, we want to thank all our suppliers and partners that have trusted us to do business and create these beautiful memories.

“Next year, the competition will always be BIGGER and BETTER,” said OK Zimbabwe chief executive, Maxen Karombo.

And as parting gift, fans had an unforgettable night with a star-studded line-up of Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Feli Nandi and the Chillspot Records crew entertaining them.

Jah Prayzah’s latest hit song Chiremerera sent the fans wild.

For Macheso, this has become familiar territory as the sungura ace continues to enjoy an extended welcome from the patrons who have made this an annual pilgrimage.

Songbird Feli Nandi is fast becoming a force to reckon with, with her impressive stage work. H Metro