RIGHT TO WORK : WIFE STABS HUBBY

AN Epworth woman stands accused of attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her husband for refusing her the right to go to work.

Imagine Masiye got into a heated argument with her husband, Dominic Chayara, on June 19, after he blocked her from working.

Infuriated, Masiye allegedly grabbed a broken beer bottle and stabbed her husband once on the head.

She took a knife and allegedly further stabbed him on his hand.

Chayara is currently battling for his life in hospital.

Masiye was remanded in custody to today for bail considerations. H Metro