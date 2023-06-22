RIGHT TO WORK : WIFE STABS HUBBY

AN Epworth woman stands accused of attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her husband for refusing her the right to go to work.
Imagine Masiye got into a heated argument with her husband,
Dominic Chayara, on June 19, after he blocked her from working.
Infuriated, Masiye allegedly grabbed a broken beer bottle
and stabbed her husband once on the head.
She took a knife and allegedly further stabbed him on his
hand.
Chayara is currently battling for his life in hospital.
Masiye was remanded in custody to today for bail
considerations. H Metro
