REFS ATTACKED IN MATCH CHAOS

JM Busha fans savagely attacked match officials after their team lost 1-2 to FC Wangu Mazodze at Chikondoma in Mutoko in a ZIFA Eastern Region Soccer League match.
In a video circulating, one of the match officials is seen
being manhandled while the other one was given a flying kick amid the chaos.
The home team’s fans took matters into their own hands in
the dying stages of the game after the referee allowed a goal to stand.
He had allowed play to continue while the goalkeeper was
lying on the ground.
ERSL chairman, Davison Muchena, confirmed the incident.
He said they do not condone violence.
“I am still to get an official report from the officials
but, as a region, we have always been clear that we don’t condone violence.
“I have also seen some videos and pictures but they are not
conclusive for us to give a statement.
“We have to wait for the official report from the referees.
“We are always clear in our message that we are saying no
to violence of any form, which is a very key factor in the growth of our
brand.”
Muchena also revealed that the league will run until
August.
“Tenax requested us to give them a waiver to attend the
SADC correctional games that are going to be held in South Africa in
August.
“They were invited by the regional correctional services
and we thought it wise to utilise that as our break.
“We want to avoid a situation where a team will be having
many games in hand as it might give an advantage or disadvantage to some teams.
“We need all the teams on equal ground.
“You can see how the championship race is still open for
many teams. So, we want to keep the excitement and competition alive.
“The nation will be going for elections in August and it
will be good to take a break during that time.”
Tenax are the log leaders after match day 12 with 28
points. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment