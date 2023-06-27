REFS ATTACKED IN MATCH CHAOS

JM Busha fans savagely attacked match officials after their team lost 1-2 to FC Wangu Mazodze at Chikondoma in Mutoko in a ZIFA Eastern Region Soccer League match.

In a video circulating, one of the match officials is seen being manhandled while the other one was given a flying kick amid the chaos.

The home team’s fans took matters into their own hands in the dying stages of the game after the referee allowed a goal to stand.

He had allowed play to continue while the goalkeeper was lying on the ground.

ERSL chairman, Davison Muchena, confirmed the incident.

He said they do not condone violence.

“I am still to get an official report from the officials but, as a region, we have always been clear that we don’t condone violence.

“I have also seen some videos and pictures but they are not conclusive for us to give a statement.

“We have to wait for the official report from the referees.

“We are always clear in our message that we are saying no to violence of any form, which is a very key factor in the growth of our brand.”

Muchena also revealed that the league will run until August.

“Tenax requested us to give them a waiver to attend the SADC correctional games that are going to be held in South Africa in August.

“They were invited by the regional correctional services and we thought it wise to utilise that as our break.

“We want to avoid a situation where a team will be having many games in hand as it might give an advantage or disadvantage to some teams.

“We need all the teams on equal ground.

“You can see how the championship race is still open for many teams. So, we want to keep the excitement and competition alive.

“The nation will be going for elections in August and it will be good to take a break during that time.”

Tenax are the log leaders after match day 12 with 28 points. H Metro