PROPHET'S US$100 CONSULTATION CHARGE RAISES EUEBROWS

DOES the Christian community believe that divine blessings are monetary, or if you don’t have money God won’t be able to teach or heal you through his prophet?
These are just some of the questions making the rounds on
social media after reports emerged that one of Bulawayo’s charismatic prophets
is charging between US$100 and US$150 for one on one sessions.
Prophet Mduduzi Dube popularly known as Black Elisha of a
“spiritual padlock” healing which once took the city by storm and who is also
the founder of Christ Life Generation Church torched a storm after some
Christians said he has gone against the teachings of the Bible by demanding
between US$100 and US$150 for a one on one session or consultation fee for an
audience with him.
His “astronomical” fee for one on one sessions elicited
mixed reactions with some people saying prophecy was a gift from God hence
prophets were not supposed to commercialise it.
“I don’t think men of God are required to charge for one on
one sessions but those who would have consulted and healed or blessed are
supposed to give cheerfully, generously, and according to their means. Remember
that payment is not a legal requirement to please God, but a voluntary act of
worship,” said Nomsa Ncube.
Hardlife Mpofu said most people, particularly church
members, don’t have personal relationship with God hence they usually rely on
these prophets who charge for their one on one sessions for everything.
“Our worst fear is that some most people, particularly
church members, don’t have a personal relationship with God hence they end up
spending a lot of money booking for one on one sessions thinking that they are
buying blessings from these religious leaders,” said Mpofu.
Tinashe Moyo defended Black Elisha saying: “Just like
tithing, where Christians are biblically required to give 10 percent of their
income to the church, I don’t have problems with someone paying for one on one
session with a true man of God as that will not make him or her see the prophet
as an ordinary person.
“Sometimes if you are not paying you don’t see and take
these men of God and their healing sessions seriously even when they are
speaking from the spirit realm”.
Contacted for comment, a seemingly evasive Black Elisha
also defended his actions of charging his followers between US$100 and US$150
for one on one sessions saying it was for the advancement of God’s work.
“Some people can only cope with being broke, they can’t
manage with being blessed. This is because if I bless you, after those
consultations or one on one sessions your life will change immediately.
“Life is a battle ground and if you don’t create a strong
atmosphere of prayers through one on one sessions with a man of God, you can’t
access certain blessings because the kingdom of darkness is also interested in
making those blessings not to get to you,” said Black Elisha.
He adds: “It’s just like asking why some people are
patronising expensive restaurants. One of the reasons being the level of
services being offered by those restaurants.
“From having bread crumbs dusted off the table to being
able to signal the staff with silverware placement to the staff’s knowledge of
the dishes.
Presentation and the atmosphere are also some of the
reasons. From how the table is set to how the food is placed on the plates. It
displays a level of pride and attention to detail.
“Likewise as a true man of God who is blessing and healing
people I should not look wretched as you will take me as a bogus prophet or not
have faith in my work. That money from the consultation fees is used to help
develop the church and some is used to preach the word of God and testify His
goodness”.
Meanwhile, last year another Bulawayo-based prophet Bruce
Edwards (real name Bruce Ncube), founder of Kingdom Empowerment Centre Church
(KEC) also once courted controversy after it emerged that he had commercialised
the “good news” by allegedly demanding US$20 consultation fee for an audience
with him and US$6 a seat from congregants who want to attend his lunch hour
services. B Metro
