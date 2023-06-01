PROPHET RAPES, IMPREGNATES MARRIED WOMAN

A PROPHET who claimed to a married woman that she was tormented by evil spirits and needed to be cleansed appeared before a Bulawayo regional magistrate for allegedly raping her and impregnating her.

Casper Moyo (35) appeared before magistrate Dambudzo Malunga and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was remanded in custody to 12 June for trial.

Moyo lives in Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb and is married. Sometime last year in June at a date not known by the prosecutor during prophecy time at Zion Church Nketa branch Moyo prophesied to the 25-year-old woman and revealed to her she was tormented by evil spirits.

It is said after that he told her that he had to go to her home and cleanse her and her home with holy water.

On the following day at around 8pm Moyo went to the woman’s place and upon arrival he told her that he wanted to cleanse her and her home so as to cast out evil spirits, the court heard.

It is alleged the woman refused. Moyo left for his home. However, on the following day he returned at around 8.30pm and told her that she would die if she refused to be cleansed. Upon hearing that she agreed.

Moyo asked for a bucketful of water and he prayed before he asked her to take the bucket a few metres from where he was to bathe, the court heard.

She stripped naked and bathed and while she was wearing her clothes, Moyo dashed to her and grabbed her from behind and asked to have sex with her.

It is said the woman told him that she was married and could not do that but Moyo said he was married too. It is said he violently pushed her to the ground and raped her.

After raping her he left to his home. The woman kept the tormenting ordeal to herself until her husband who is based in South Africa visited her last week and was shocked to find her with a baby, the court heard.

Upon asking her about the baby she told him that she was raped by the prophet and was afraid to disclose the ordeal to him, the court heard.

The woman reported the incident to the police leading to the arrest of Moyo. B Metro