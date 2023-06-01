PROPHET RAPES, IMPREGNATES MARRIED WOMAN

A PROPHET who claimed to a married woman that she was tormented by evil spirits and needed to be cleansed appeared before a Bulawayo regional magistrate for allegedly raping her and impregnating her.
Casper Moyo (35) appeared before magistrate Dambudzo
Malunga and pleaded not guilty to the charge.
He was remanded in custody to 12 June for trial.
Moyo lives in Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb and is married.
Sometime last year in June at a date not known by the prosecutor during
prophecy time at Zion Church Nketa branch Moyo prophesied to the 25-year-old
woman and revealed to her she was tormented by evil spirits.
It is said after that he told her that he had to go to her
home and cleanse her and her home with holy water.
On the following day at around 8pm Moyo went to the woman’s
place and upon arrival he told her that he wanted to cleanse her and her home
so as to cast out evil spirits, the court heard.
It is alleged the
woman refused. Moyo left for his home. However, on the following day he
returned at around 8.30pm and told her that she would die if she refused to be
cleansed. Upon hearing that she agreed.
Moyo asked for a bucketful of water and he prayed before he
asked her to take the bucket a few metres from where he was to bathe, the court
heard.
She stripped naked and bathed and while she was wearing her
clothes, Moyo dashed to her and grabbed her from behind and asked to have sex
with her.
It is said the woman told him that she was married and
could not do that but Moyo said he was married too. It is said he violently
pushed her to the ground and raped her.
After raping her he left to his home. The woman kept the
tormenting ordeal to herself until her husband who is based in South Africa
visited her last week and was shocked to find her with a baby, the court heard.
Upon asking her about the baby she told him that she was
raped by the prophet and was afraid to disclose the ordeal to him, the court
heard.
The woman reported the incident to the police leading to
the arrest of Moyo. B Metro
