PRISONER BAE :I HAVE NO MONEY TO RETURN HOME

BRAZILIAN Karoline Silver Mafra, who is stranded at Chikurubi Female Prison despite being acquitted of a drug trafficking charge, has stolen the hearts of many Zimbabwean men.

Karoline was captured on an H-Metro video featuring the incarcerated Mai TT, who was leading inmates in song and dance during a party, at the prison.

Karoline was found not guilty after a full trial in July last year, but it has emerged that she has no passport and money to return home.

Some social media users have called for her release and assistance to return home, while some have admired her beauty and said she didn’t deserve to be behind bars with Mai TT.

Below are some of the mixed reactions from different users and socialites:

Dear Editor: Mhaka yeavo mungaziva kuti yanga iri yei uye vanobuda rini? – Kazeni.

Even the bible says we must remember those who are in prison, this weekend we are at Chikurubi, who wants to join me? – SportsMastar.

Haaaaa pane yellow uyo I will perish hangu. Shadhaya tisiye hedu tikanomirira case yake mwana uyo. – Guy from CHIRUMHANZU.

Mwoyo wakutoda iyeye wamaona mujeri 4, 5 seconds idzodzo. Haa maZimba tine drama. Zvekuti maari imomo akapindirei hapana azvipa nzeve nenguva. – Tinashe Mutarisi.

Haaaa uyu akangopomerwa mhosva yaasina because manakiro acho mnn. Anway akabuda ndotoendawo naye Brazil. – Pregnant Boy.

Even if akapindira kuuraya boyfriend yake, boyfriend ndiyo yanga iri wrong. – Vokal Bekesa.

The way she is beautiful, if my husband decides to leave me for her, tirikuenda tese. I also want cute step kids. – MC DEBY.

How long is her sentence? Torai henyu inini ndomupedzesera sentence yake, she deserves nice things. – Tendeseka. H Metro