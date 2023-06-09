PARDONED BURGLAR BEHIND BARS FOR SIMILAR CRIME

Barely a month after benefiting from the recent Presidential Amnesty, a Rusape burglar is back behind bars after being convicted of a similar crime.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Deputy Director Corrections, Chief Superintendent Tonderai Ukama confirmed that so far, Anesu Chirochepi is the only inmate from Manicaland who was released during the recent Presidential Amnesty, but is now back in prison.

“We only have one person, Anesu Chirochepi, who was convicted of unlawful entry in Rusape,” said Chief Superintendent Ukama. A Presidential Amnesty early last month saw a total of 463 inmates regaining their freedom after being released from the four prisons in Manicaland.

On May 12, a Presidential Clemency Order Number 1 of 2023 was gazetted, resulting in the release of thousands of prison inmates across the country.

In Chipinge, 123 prison inmates regained their freedom, while 211 were released from Mutare Farm Prison.

A total of 35 were released from Mutare Remand Prison, while 44 were released from Little Kraal Prison in Nyazura.

Chief Superintendent Ukama attributed the current decline in the numbers of pardoned prison inmates who are finding their way back to prison to mechanisms that were put in place to transport the released inmates to their areas of origin.

“From the observation we made, the arrangements that were put place by ZPCS in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to transport the released inmates to their areas of origin helped in ensuring that they do not commit crimes upon being released.

“Some of the inmates were transported from Manicaland to the border of their provincial areas of origin where they were picked by respective authorities in those provinces to their areas of origin.

“For, example, we would transport those from Masvingo to the Masvingo/Manicaland border where they were taken by authorities from Masvingo and taken them to their actual districts of origin. This process ensured that they did not have any hassles getting home.

“In the past, we would release them and get them to the nearest public transport station where we would facilitate getting them to their areas of origin, but that process had its own challenges as some would connive with their fellow released inmates to commit other crimes along the way, while some would fail to connect to their areas of origin,” said Chief Superintendent Ukama. Manica Post