PARDONED BURGLAR BEHIND BARS FOR SIMILAR CRIME

Barely a month after benefiting from the recent Presidential Amnesty, a Rusape burglar is back behind bars after being convicted of a similar crime.
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Deputy
Director Corrections, Chief Superintendent Tonderai Ukama confirmed that so
far, Anesu Chirochepi is the only inmate from Manicaland who was released
during the recent Presidential Amnesty, but is now back in prison.
“We only have one person, Anesu Chirochepi, who was
convicted of unlawful entry in Rusape,” said Chief Superintendent Ukama. A
Presidential Amnesty early last month saw a total of 463 inmates regaining
their freedom after being released from the four prisons in Manicaland.
On May 12, a Presidential Clemency Order Number 1 of 2023
was gazetted, resulting in the release of thousands of prison inmates across
the country.
In Chipinge, 123 prison inmates regained their freedom,
while 211 were released from Mutare Farm Prison.
A total of 35 were released from Mutare Remand Prison,
while 44 were released from Little Kraal Prison in Nyazura.
Chief Superintendent Ukama attributed the current decline
in the numbers of pardoned prison inmates who are finding their way back to
prison to mechanisms that were put in place to transport the released inmates
to their areas of origin.
“From the observation we made, the arrangements that were
put place by ZPCS in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to
transport the released inmates to their areas of origin helped in ensuring that
they do not commit crimes upon being released.
“Some of the inmates were transported from Manicaland to
the border of their provincial areas of origin where they were picked by
respective authorities in those provinces to their areas of origin.
“For, example, we would transport those from Masvingo to
the Masvingo/Manicaland border where they were taken by authorities from
Masvingo and taken them to their actual districts of origin. This process ensured
that they did not have any hassles getting home.
“In the past, we would release them and get them to the
nearest public transport station where we would facilitate getting them to
their areas of origin, but that process had its own challenges as some would
connive with their fellow released inmates to commit other crimes along the
way, while some would fail to connect to their areas of origin,” said Chief
Superintendent Ukama. Manica Post
