OVER 200 CORRUPT COPS TRANSFERRED FROM BEITBRIDGE

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has in one of the most massive transfers, moved all 217 Police officers from Beitbridge Rural and 11 from Beitbridge CID following the arrests of five cops over R54 000 smuggling bribe.
Among those transferred are four officer-in-charges and
every cop is required to be at the new station by Tuesday next week. What
worries the transferred officers most is that they are only one-year-old in
Beitbridge and they will use their resource to move their properties and
families to new stations.
Some complained that their salaries are too low to enable
them to move to their new stations and they also expressed concern at the
transfer of children during the middle of the term.
Sources told The Mirror that ZRP is alarmed by the level of
corruption at Beitbridge Border Post hence the unusual massive transfers.
National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the transfers in a telephone interview but downplayed the
corruption allegations. He said the transfers were routine.
Insiders however, told The Mirror the final straw was a
case on June 5 2023 in which Thulani Sigola, the member-in-charge at Makhado
Police Post and four others were arrested for receiving R54 000 bribe to
facilitate the smuggling of a Toyota Fortuner across Limpopo River.
“The transfers are normal, remember ZRP regularly conducts
transfers to ensure that there is job rotation, we check even experience of
officers and above all to ensure needy areas are addressed through these
transfers, so these are normal transfers,” said Nyathi.
Other sources hailed the Police Commissioner for acting
decisively on the matter and there are however, allegations that the transfers
were prompted due to corrupt activities
The affected officers are expected to report to their new
stations by June 27 and July 4, this year. Masvingo Mirror
