OPPOSITION CANDIDATES'S CHAOTIC DAY AT NOMINATION COURTS

A MAJORITY of opposition and independent candidates appear to have been ill-prepared for the Nomination Court, although the 21 June date was announced about three weeks ago.

There were hilarious and sometimes heartbreaking scenes at the court in Matabeleland South as aspiring candidates came with inadequate papers and had to be turned away to get more documents.

Opposition CCC candidates retreated in despair to the company offices dubbed the yellow house as they waited for the party leadership to send their papers through, from Harare.

Some independent candidates did not have enough money while others scrounged for registered voters to nominate them, as part of the requirements to file their papers.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC has been educating voters and aspiring candidates about the necessary requirements for months.

National Constitutional Assembly party leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku, independent aspiring candidate Saviour Kasukuwere, Coalition for Democrats fore-runner Trust Chikohora, MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora filed their papers today.

LEAD party leader Linda Masarira was at the court but still trying to raise the nomination fees.

Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, who submitted President Mnangagwa’s papers, said the process went well.

“We have successfully filed our papers and now await the outcome, at the close of the Nomination Court. We are also interested to know other contestants,” he said. Herald