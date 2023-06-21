OPPOSITION CANDIDATES'S CHAOTIC DAY AT NOMINATION COURTS

A MAJORITY of opposition and independent candidates appear to have been ill-prepared for the Nomination Court, although the 21 June date was announced about three weeks ago.
There were hilarious and sometimes heartbreaking scenes at
the court in Matabeleland South as aspiring candidates came with inadequate
papers and had to be turned away to get more documents.
Opposition CCC candidates retreated in despair to the
company offices dubbed the yellow house as they waited for the party leadership
to send their papers through, from Harare.
Some independent candidates did not have enough money while
others scrounged for registered voters to nominate them, as part of the
requirements to file their papers.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC has been educating
voters and aspiring candidates about the necessary requirements for months.
National Constitutional Assembly party leader Professor
Lovemore Madhuku, independent aspiring candidate Saviour Kasukuwere, Coalition
for Democrats fore-runner Trust Chikohora, MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora filed
their papers today.
LEAD party leader Linda Masarira was at the court but still
trying to raise the nomination fees.
Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi
Ziyambi, who submitted President Mnangagwa’s papers, said the process went
well.
“We have successfully filed our papers and now await the
outcome, at the close of the Nomination Court. We are also interested to know
other contestants,” he said. Herald
