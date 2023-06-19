NOW FOR AMA2K FOR ED

ZANU-PF Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi has said the ruling party is geared up for the harmonised elections even if the polls were to be held next week, and called on the youth to play their part to ensure a resounding victory.
The harmonised elections have been slated for August 23
with the ruling party is embarking on a
drive to drum up support from the grassroots as it aims for five million votes.
Speaking during a well-attended meeting dubbed “Ama2K4ED
rally” at Prestige College in Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb yesterday, Cde
Mohadi said it is disturbing to note that more than four decades after the attainment
of political independence, the country is yet to be economically independent.
He said the onus is on the young and first-time voters to
ensure that it is attained through voting Zanu-PF back into power.
Cde Mohadi said when they took up arms to fight the
colonial Ian Smith regime in the 1960s, they made it clear that the mission was
to attain political and economic independence.
“It is very sad that after Independence in 1980, up to now,
this very moment as I am standing in front of you, we haven’t attained economic
independence, we haven’t attained
economic emancipation, so it is
you whom we are looking upon to fight a good fight so that you become
economically emancipated,” he told the youths,” he said.
“Wealth should be in your hands. We must be prepared to
sacrifice our time, our lives, and everything that we have in order to
emancipate ourselves economically.”
Cde Mohadi said the United States of America and her
Western allies will never want the youth to be emancipated economically.
He said the day Africa and Zimbabwe is emancipated
economically, will mark the collapse of the economies of European countries.
“For them (Western countries) to be where they are, it is
because they are under-developing us deliberately so that we remain where we
are as their stooges or sources of raw materials as they continue enjoying the
good life,” he said.
Cde Mohadi said now that Africa is demanding what belongs
to her, the colonisers are beginning to do all sorts of things such as
attacking the country’s currency. He said the party leadership is aware of the
cause of rampant and unjustified price increases of goods, which is happening
as the country heads towards elections.
“So, you the 2K4ED,
it is upon yourselves to take this battle now, take up the arms. I am very much
pleased to know that there is a demography of young people like you who have
taken it upon themselves to pick up the struggle from where we have left,” said
Cde Mohadi.
“We are talking about a revolution. We would want to be
with you all the time, mentor you so that you are not going to sell this land
to the whites. So come to Zanu-PF, ama2K4ED, come and work with the party of
the people, the party that liberated this country.” Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment