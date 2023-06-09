NOT GUILTY : MLISWA CLEARED IN LANDMARK FEES CASE

HARARE magistrate Ruth Moyo yesterday acquitted Norton MP Temba Mliswa and accused the State of entangling itself in “black-market rates.”
The legislator was being accused of defaulting on
maintenance by not paying Hellenic School $1 216 000 in fees for his two minor
children.
Magistrate Ruth Moyo criticised the State for its claim
that Mliswa did not fulfil his obligations to the school in paying fees.
The judgment said he satisfied his obligations according to
the law.
Moyo dismissed what the State presented as the reason for
Mliswa’s arrears, stating that it “got caught up in the realm of black-market
rates”.
She found that Mliswa had paid his obligations in
compliance with the law as Zimbabwe operates in a multi-currency system.
“He settled his obligations at law.
“It should be noted that no agreement between the accused
and the school was presented, hence he’s not bound by the payment systems of
the school.
“Whatever policies and pricing models must be read in
compliance with the law because what he did was in compliance with the law and
I find no fault in what he did.
“Hellenic rules, beliefs and systems don’t override the law
by paying the school fees in Zimbabwe dollars.
“He was backed by the law and, legally speaking, he settled
his obligations because we are in a multi-currency system.”
Magistrate Moyo also ruled that the school representative,
George Economou, confirmed that the school was operating illegally on their
‘pricing models’ as they don’t work them out in accordance with the official
bank rate.
He insisted that their pricing models have got nothing to
do with rates. H Metro
