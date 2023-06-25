MY HUSBAND SLEEPS WITH OUR TENANTS

A Harare man was exposed in court for having extra marital affairs with his tenants.

Yvonne Chita, who was seeking a peace order against her husband Itirayi Mapinga, also accused him of domestic violence.

“He gives me insufficient money because he wants to spend much of his income with his girlfriends, who are our tenants," Chita said.

“I am a laughing stock in the whole community because his girlfriends, who sometimes do not pay rent walk around claiming that I am dumb.”

Mapinga said he assaulted his wife for disrespecting him.

“I gave her US$400 for our child's school fees and I only realised she had paid half and that is when I confronted her,” he said.

He denied having extra marital affairs with his tenants.