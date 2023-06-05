MUSHIKASHIKA DRIVER HITS POLICE MOTORBIKE, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A suspected mushikashika driver yesterday appeared in court for allegedly hitting a police motorbike escorting a state motorcade despite being told to stop at an intercession.

Arnold Muzanenhamo (27) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi facing counts of reckless and driving without a valid licence.

He was remanded in custody pending bail application. Prosecuting, Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that on Saturday around 5pm, Muzanenhamo was driving a Honda Fit going south along Liberation Legacy Way in Harare.

Upon arrival at corner of that street and Josiah Tongogara Avenue, he failed to obey the signals given by a police officer who was riding a police bike in the State motorcade.

Muzanenhamo instead, proceeded into the intersection ignoring the siren of motorcade given by the police thereby hitting a police motorbike.

For the second count, Mr Nkomo alleged that Muzanenhamo was apprehended on the scene and investigations made revealed that he was not a holder of a valid driver’s licence. Herald