MUSHIKASHIKA DRIVER HITS POLICE MOTORBIKE, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A suspected mushikashika driver yesterday appeared in court for allegedly hitting a police motorbike escorting a state motorcade despite being told to stop at an intercession.
Arnold Muzanenhamo (27) appeared before Harare magistrate
Mr Dennis Mangosi facing counts of reckless and driving without a valid
licence.
He was remanded in custody pending bail application.
Prosecuting, Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that on Saturday around 5pm, Muzanenhamo
was driving a Honda Fit going south along Liberation Legacy Way in Harare.
Upon arrival at corner of that street and Josiah Tongogara
Avenue, he failed to obey the signals given by a police officer who was riding
a police bike in the State motorcade.
Muzanenhamo instead, proceeded into the intersection
ignoring the siren of motorcade given by the police thereby hitting a police
motorbike.
For the second count, Mr Nkomo alleged that Muzanenhamo was
apprehended on the scene and investigations made revealed that he was not a
holder of a valid driver’s licence. Herald
