MOTHER STONES DAUGHTERS TO DEATH

A mother in Masvingo teamed up with her brother to stone her daughters aged two and five to death.

This was after Modina Mavhunga (28) and Clever Mavhunga (35) had assaulted their father accusing him of practicing witchcraft.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the killing took place on Monday at Mhari Village in Bikita.

Modina and Clever took turns to assault their father, Anisto Mavhunga (81), with wooden sticks indiscriminately all over the body before turning onto the little girls.

They took the girls to the family graveyard where they ordered them to lie on top of a grave before hitting them with stones on their heads until they died.

Meanwhile, police in Ngundu are investigating a case of murder which occurred on Monday in a bushy area near Ngundu Business Centre.

The suspects, Fredrick Shamba (36) and Nyenyesai Tevera, allegedly tied the victim with a rope before assaulting him with switches all over the body until he died, after accusing him of stealing Tevera’s money.

Police have since arrested Shamba, while Tevera is on the run.

The incidents come after police said murder cases emanating from domestic violence are on the increase countrywide as police urged couples to seek counselling to find peaceful ways of resolving their differences.

According to police, such cases are being recorded weekly countrywide.

Asst Comm Nyathi said, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with the number of murder cases being recorded throughout the country on a weekly basis.

Most of these cases are mainly attributed to domestic violence arising from accusations of infidelity on the part of couples.”

In one of the cases, Nyarai Masauso (41) died on Sunday while admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after being struck with an axe several times on the thighs and stomach by her husband only identified as Muridzi, after a dispute on May 26 at Watyoka Mine, Watakai in Concession.

The suspect had accused the victim of having an extra marital affair and the suspect has since gone into hiding.

In another case which occurred on May 27, 2023, Sikhangezile Tshuma (39) was found dead with bruises all over her body and a deep cut on the forehead, in a shallow grave which was covered with a cloth, in a bushy area near Gulalikabili Line in Tsholotsho.

The victim was allegedly last seen arguing with her husband, Darlington Sibanda (36), at Patalika Business Centre on May 26.

Darlington Sibanda had accused her of having an extra marital affair.

“On Sunday at Flem Flora Farm, Mt Hampden in Harare, Alexandra Gezi aged 52 struck his wife, Rita Rore aged 42 with a hoe on the head several times after accusing her of infidelity.

“The victim was found dead with deep cuts on the head after her daughter had alerted neighbours of the attack,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, police in Fort Rixon are investigating a case of murder which occurred on Saturday at a shop at 99 Village, 5 Kombo.

The suspects identified as, Bethod Mthembu, Nkosi Mpofu, Arnold Sibanda and a male juvenile (17) took turns to slap Readman Ndlovu (46) before Bethod Mthembu stabbed the victim with a Columbian knife on the chest.

The victim died on the spot.

In Gweru, Police have arrested Darlington Tshuma (29) in connection with a case of murder and attempted murder which occurred on Saturday in a bushy area near Matambo Business Centre, Matobo.

The suspect and Moses Moyo (31) stabbed Jefta Mkwananzi (22) with a Colombian knife on right thigh before stabbing Fana Ntini (19) with the knife on the stomach.

Fana Ntini died on the spot whilst Jefta Mkwananzi sustained a cut on the thigh and is admitted at Gweru Provincial Hospital.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to value the sanctity of human life and resolve differences amicably without resorting to violence.

“We urge couples to seek counseling from local police stations, traditional leaders and church elders to find peaceful ways of resolving differences,” Asst Comm Nyathi said. Herald