MISSING STUDENT FOUND AFTER THREE MONTHS

A TRANSPARENCY College student, who went missing on March 1, has been brought back home from Mozambique where she had gone to stay with a man.

There were fears that Mitchell Gwashavanhu, 16, could have been murdered or trafficked, which raised alarm and panic among relatives and friends

However, it appears that the Chitungwiza student was enjoying a relationship with her boyfriend who had taken her to Mozambique.

Information reaching, H-Metro is that Mitchell agreed to go to Mozambique with her boyfriend.

It has also been reported that the man, who took her, was arrested and is in police custody.

H-Metro is reliably informed that local investigation officers left for Mozambique on Saturday to facilitate Mitchell’s return.

She mysteriously disappeared and left her family devastated and they have been demanding answers from the school authorities.

Mitchell’s uncle could not dwell much into the case.

“I am still waiting for the police since the matter is in the hands of the police. The police will furnish us with more details but they went there to bring her home,” he said.

“The man who took her to Mozambique is most likely to face kidnapping charges since the girl just disappeared, there could be child trafficking and rape charges too,” said a source.

The college student went to school on the day in question and never returned home.

“Mwana uyu anga atizira, she was not forced to go with the man. We are told kuti vaitowirirana and they agreed to go together.

“She thought she had found a marriage mate, there were many blame games yet mwana akaita musikanzwa akatizira.

“Imagine everyone thought she was murdered.”

Reports are that she got seriously sick just before her man dumped her.

“She got sick during the time they were staying together. So her boyfriend, disappeared since hanzi akarwara zviri serious.

“He was afraid, and she saw kuti atizwa and went to the hospital.

“She further reported the matter to the police.”

Prior to this development, someone had called her relatives to come and take their child from Mozambique. H Metro