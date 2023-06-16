MISSING SCHOOL HEADMASTER FOUND DEAD

IN a suspected suicide case in Makoni, Gwindingwi Secondary School headmaster, Mr Stanford Tsindikwa was recently found dead near Rusape Dam.
Mr Tsindikwa was reported missing a fortnight ago after he
allegedly made several calls and sent text messages to his wife announcing his
intention to commit suicide.
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector
Norbert Muzondo confirmed the case and said investigations are underway.
“On May 29, Mr Tsindikwa left his Mabvazuva home in Rusape,
proceeding to his workplace at Gwindingwi Secondary School. He later sent
suicidal text messages to his wife, Ms Concern Mandiyaba.
“He did not return home that day. A search was conducted to
no avail. On May 31, Mr Martin Shiridzinomwa of Magamba suburb discovered Mr
Tsindikwa lying dead near Rusape Dam.
“A report was made to the police and they attended the
scene. No injuries were noted. The body was conveyed to Rusape General Hospital
for post-mortem. Investigations are underway,” said Inspector Muzondo.
Makoni District Schools Inspector, Mr George Chidhakwa said
Mr Tsindikwa was having domestic problems, resulting in him being absent from
work for the greater part of this term.
“I understand that he had some domestic problems. He was
not regularly attending work this term due to marital issues,” said Mr
Chidhakwa.
When contacted for comment, Ms Mandiyaba referred The
Manica Post to the police.
Meanwhile, Mr Tsindikwa’s burial was delayed as some of his
relatives disputed the post-mortem results that had concluded that poisoning
was the cause of his death.
Mr Tsindikwa was initially supposed to be buried at Yeovil
Cemetery in Mutare last week on Saturday but was buried on Sunday.
Some of his relatives alleged that he had bruises on his
hands and feet, arguing that is consistent with torture or assault.
They demanded for a second post-mortem to be conducted at
Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.
However, the second tests also concluded that poisoning was
the cause of his death. Manica Post
