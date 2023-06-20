MINE WORKER BEDS SUBORDINATE'S WIFE, MARRIAGE COLLAPSES

THE affair between a How Mine worker in Bulawayo, Ernest Kapuya, and Moreblessing Rusike, the wife of his subordinate, has caused controversy and led to the breakdown of her marriage to Latibu Usi.

The illicit affair was exposed after the lovebirds’ explicit audio messages were leaked.

Kapuya was given a final warning, after a disciplinary hearing, but he refused to confirm or deny the affair.

“I don’t know that matter and those audios you are talking about.

“Who gave you my contact details?” Kapuya asked.

However, leaked audio messages between the two revealed that Moreblessing believed it was God’s plan for them to be together.

She even wanted to leave her husband to be with Kapuya.

The news has caused significant distress to Usi, who stated that he needs time to heal from the betrayal.

“I am greatly stressed and I still need time to heal,” said Latibu.

Moreblessing said she was no longer staying at How Mine.

“I left How Mine and I am now in Chitungwiza, so what do you want from me?

“Yes, I am aware of that matter,” she said.

In some of the audio messages, Moreblessing confirmed the adulterous affair, and shockingly states that it was God’s plan for her to be with Kapuya.

“Don’t worry about me being married. I just love you and I want you to love me zvichioma zvichidii.

“Dear, you came as a prayer request.

“Kapuya I met you ndiripamukwidza paMai Tembo on my way from prayer.

“Even in my phone book contact, I saved you as husband. I cannot sleep when you are not close to me.

“Ernest you are lucky to have me. I don’t have any other boyfriend besides you.

“This whole week, my husband will be at work around 5pm so we can meet.

“Even if you left this place I would follow you Kapuya. Even though I am an unofficial wife, I just need to be near you.”

Kapuya said: “You look so fresh and I love you although we are both married.

“I will find a business which will boost you up and I have various contacts of runners in Harare which will help us in that business.

“Dear, I can even assist you to purchase that stand alone. I appreciate your unconditional love.” H Metro