MECHANIC VANISHES WITH CAR

A HARARE woman is desperately searching for a mechanic who vanished with a car she had taken to him for service in February.

The mechanic, Alex Muguti, has not been seen since Sharon booked in her car for service and paid him US$150.

She has reported Alex for theft at Harare Central Police Station under CR 614/04/23.

Sharon said she took her car, a Toyota Passo registration number AEP 0701, to Alex for service in February.

That was the last time she saw Alex and her car.

“I have not seen him since February, and I have been trying to call him in vain.

“He is just nowhere to be found.

“I looked for him at his usual place, but I was told that he had moved.

“All efforts to find him have been fruitless. Please help find my car,” she said.

The vehicle is worth about US$2 500. H Metro