MARY'S ILLNESS STALLS ATTEMPTED MURDER TRIAL

The trial of Marry Mubaiwa in which she is facing charges of attempting to murder her then estranged husband Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, failed to resume yesterday for the second time due to her ill health.
Mubaiwa allegedly attempted to kill Vice President Chiwenga
by unplugging the hospital life support system and attempting to sneak him out
of the hospital ward in South Africa.
Mubaiwa’s lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa told the court that her
client was unfit for trial and sought another postponement
“Mubaiwa has had an operation on both feet. She is
connected to some draining equipment to drain the liquids from her feet. We
have had problems in that the power point in the court is not working and her
drainage is not working,” she said. Ms Mtetwa said Mubaiwa needed time to
recover and was on heavy medication.
Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti did not oppose the
application adding that Mubaiwa faced challenges to get to the court room.
“We came to court prepared to proceed. However, I am alive
to the fact that the court started late because there were challenges getting
the accused to the courtroom. Unfortunately she does not have a wheelchair and
we had to request for the elevator that is used by the chief magistrate. I also
saw the medical tubes that are connected to the accused. I would not be opposed
to a short postponement of this matter,” he said.
Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka postponed the matter to June
26 taking into consideration that Mtetwa had another case at Supreme Court that
she had to attend. The State will summon its fourth witness Major Nyoni in the
present criminal trial. Herald
