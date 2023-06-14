MAN WHO LANDED R3,5M JOB WITH FAKE QUALIFICATIONS, SACKED

The suspended chief executive of the Johannesburg Roads Agency has been fired for falsifying his qualifications to land the lucrative R3.5 million a year job.
JRA CEO Tshepo Mahanuke was fired on Wednesday after he was
initially suspended in November last year after questions arose about his
qualifications, which included a purported Harvard Master’s degree.
According to reports, Mahanuke also insisted he be referred
to as ‘Doctor’ by senior JRA staff after he took office in August last year.
Reports said Mahanuke had bought an honorary doctorate from
the Trinity International University of Ambassadors and that his Master’s
degree in competitive intelligence from ACI College was not actually offered at
Harvard.
He was suspended in November last year.
The JRA at the time said it had vetted Mahanuke and other
shortlisted candidates through an unnamed agency.
At the time, former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse ordered an
urgent report into allegations that Mahanuke had falsified his qualifications
to land the lucrative job.
JRA company secretary Phumla Majola confirmed Mahanuke had
been fired.
JRA board chairperson, Charles Cilliers said Mahanuke
failed to provide any counter evidence to the evidence of fraud detected in his
CV, which was provided to the JRA during his recruitment process.
Cilliers said an independent investigation had been
conducted.
“Given the serious nature and far-reaching ramifications of
the matter at hand, coupled with the findings of a rigorous investigation and
the failure of Mr Mahanuke to respond to the charges levelled against him, the
JRA Board resolved to immediately terminate Mr Mahanuke’s employment with the
JRA,” he said.
He said the decision to terminate Mahanuke’s employment was
in accordance with the Labour Relations Act, Schedule 8 of the Code of Good
Practice on Dismissal, the relevant Case Law, and also considered the severe
legal costs already incurred thus far.
Cilliers said Mahanuke had until Friday to appeal the
decision.
Mahanuke was appointed in August last year to oversee the
City of Gold’s 12 000km road network which is in a state of crisis, riddled
with potholes and poor road maintenance.
IOL
