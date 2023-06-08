MAN UP FOR 20 RAPE CASES

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on allegations of committing more than 20 cases of armed robbery, rape and theft in Hurungwe and Karoi.

Bright Zaranyika, alias Svosve, is still assisting police with investigations.

In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the cases of unlawful entry and theft, rape and robbery occurred between November 28 last year and Monday this week in Makonde, Hurungwe and Karoi.

On June 5, 2023 detectives from CID Karoi acted on received information and arrested Zaranyika at a bus stop in Chikuti, while he was waiting for his wife in order to flee to Beitbridge.

Zaranyika is linked to three cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft, 13 cases of robbery and four cases of rape.

In one unlawful entry on November 28, last year, a 0.22 LR Bryno rifle was stolen in Magunje and another case of unlawful entry into premises and theft where US$2 000 cash, a gas tank and various clothing were stolen on May 11, this year at a homestead at Magunje Growth Point.

Zaranyika is linked to a case of rape and robbery which occurred on March 24 this year in the bush near Jingison bus stop along Karoi- Magunje Road where a woman was raped before US$4 as well as $500 cash were stolen and another case of robbery which occurred on Monday where a cellphone, US$480 cash and 11g of gold were stolen.