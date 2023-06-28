MAN STEALS BUSINESSMAN'S IDENTITY, SECURES JOB IN USA

A MAN allegedly stole a Harare businessman’s identity and went on to secure employment in the United States of America.
Moses William appeared before Harare magistrate Munashe
Chibanda and was granted US$300 bail.
He was ordered to surrender his travel documents and to
report once every week at ZRP Commercial Crime Division.
The complainant, Thembani Nkomo, managing director of
Timsville Global PBC, raised suspicion about William’s employment with
Ohio-based InnoSource last year.
The company confirmed that an identity fraud had taken
place, resulting in William’s contract being terminated.
Nkomo’s US passport was also cancelled as a result of
William’s fraudulent activity.
Police also discovered evidence at William’s home which suggested
he had also adopted the name Masimba Banda, when they raided his residence.
The cops recovered Nkomo’s background checks, reference
requests as well as his social security number.
The police also recovered communication between him and
InnoSource using a fraudulent email purporting to be Nkomo.
They also recovered a copy of Nkomo’s passport, which he
used to make job applications. H Metro
