MAN STEALS BUSINESSMAN'S IDENTITY, SECURES JOB IN USA

A MAN allegedly stole a Harare businessman’s identity and went on to secure employment in the United States of America.

Moses William appeared before Harare magistrate Munashe Chibanda and was granted US$300 bail.

He was ordered to surrender his travel documents and to report once every week at ZRP Commercial Crime Division.

The complainant, Thembani Nkomo, managing director of Timsville Global PBC, raised suspicion about William’s employment with Ohio-based InnoSource last year.

The company confirmed that an identity fraud had taken place, resulting in William’s contract being terminated.

Nkomo’s US passport was also cancelled as a result of William’s fraudulent activity.

Police also discovered evidence at William’s home which suggested he had also adopted the name Masimba Banda, when they raided his residence.

The cops recovered Nkomo’s background checks, reference requests as well as his social security number.

The police also recovered communication between him and InnoSource using a fraudulent email purporting to be Nkomo.

They also recovered a copy of Nkomo’s passport, which he used to make job applications. H Metro