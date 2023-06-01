MAN SELLS STANDS ON SCHOOL LAND

Chairperson of Budiriro 2 Housing Pay Scheme, Robert Garikayi Jonhera, is wanted by police for defrauding home-seekers by selling them stands on land reserved for a school.

According to reports, Jonhera had been taking payments from the desperate home seekers since June last year, with some paying between US$15 and US$150.

As soon as they realised that they had been scammed, they immediately reported Jonhera to the police.

Among the complainants are eight Budiriro youths, who paid Jonhera various fees relating to land development and allocation, but never received any allocation.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said they were on the hunt for Jonhera.

“Police received a report in connection with a fraud case where some people lost money in a botched residential scheme,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Eight complainants made a report of fraud against the accused to the Budiriro police on May 30. Allegations are that they were duped into making monthly contributions of between US$15 and US$150 towards a housing pay scheme.

“The complainants paid cash to the accused person for joining fee, card issuance, land development and allocation fee, among other costs. They waited for the allocation in vain.

“After verification with the City Council about the proposed land for residential stands, it was discovered that the land is reserved for a school.” Newsday