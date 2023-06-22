MAN SELLS GIRLFRIEND'S CAR

A Harare man asked by his girlfriend to take her car for safekeeping yesterday appeared in court for allegedly selling the vehicle without her knowledge.

Witness Chinemo (42) and his accomplice Nesbert Mutengezana (38) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda charged with theft of trust property. They were remanded out of custody to August 8.

Prosecuting, Mr Zebediah Bofu alleged that in February the woman left her South African registered Toyota Fortuner in the custody of her boyfriend Chinemo.

She had gone to attend to her sick child.

The vehicle had been brought into the country by the woman on a temporary import permit.

Upon her return from South Africa, she was informed by her boyfriend that the car had been stolen.

She made some enquiries and established that the car was never reported stolen.

The complainant then filed a report at the police station which led to the arrest of Chinemo. Investigations indicated that Chinemo had given the vehicle to his accomplice Mutengezana who sold it.

The value of the vehicle is US$9500. Herald