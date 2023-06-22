MAN LOSES CAR TO PROPHET

A 34-year-old man lost his vehicle to a self-styled Muslim prophet during a cleansing ceremony in Highfield on Tuesday.

Gaen Mpofu of Ushewokunze received prophecies from one Kennedy, an alleged South Africa-based Muslim, claiming he possessed evil spirits.

The self-styled prophet claimed he had powers to cleanse him.

Gaen, who is also a Muslim, told H-Metro that Kennedy approached him last Saturday pretending to be a Muslim prophet from South Africa.

“He asked if I could help him look for accommodation and sought shelter at a mosque in Old Highfield,” said Gaen.

“On Monday at around 7pm, I went for a service and met Kennedy.

“He talked to me and indicated that he was capable of cleansing evil spirits.

“I agreed to be cleansed together with three other members.

“He suggested that the cleansing rituals be done outside the mosque and we went to a certain lodge in Jerusalem (Highfield), using my white Toyota Mark II Grand, registration ABH 0942.

“Kennedy booked a room at the lodge and performed the rituals,” said Gaen.

Kennedy allegedly ordered Gaen to leave his Toyota Mark II Grand, Huawei cellphone, a bag containing various clothes and gadgets so that he could complete the cleansing ceremony overnight.

The property was supposed to be collected the following day.

However, when they returned, they found Kennedy gone.

Gaen appealed to members of the public to assist the police in apprehending Kennedy and recovering his vehicle and belongings.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case and is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Kennedy.

“On Tuesday at 9am, Gaen and his church mates returned to the lodge, but Kennedy was nowhere to be found,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro