MAN KILLED IN HRE BAR BRAWL

A reveller, only known as Diva, died after a fight at a popular bar opposite Belgravia Shopping Centre, Harare, in the early hours of yesterday.

A bar attendant at the place popularly known as KwaBelinda, Precious Masimba, said she was shocked to hear about the death when the bar closed at around 3am.

It was reported that Diva had a misunderstanding with another man, resulting in a physical altercation, which led to his death.

“I do not know what exactly happened. Ndakatozongonzwawo dzavanyaya kuti pane murume arohwa akafa.

“One of the waitresses failed to receive payment from one of the revellers involved in the fight, who is yet to settle his dues. He is one of our regular clients,” said Precious.

The incident has created unease among regulars, and a vendor who operates close to the bar said a dark cloud now hangs over a place that had become a hit in town.

“The place had become very popular and the death of this man has brought a dark cloud over it. We never expected such a sad incident at an upmarket place like this.

“Police officers came to record statements and it is our prayer that justice takes its course because we don’t want such incidents in such places. Sisi Belinda vangavauya hot, hot ne bar ravo,” said the vendor.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said the police are yet to receive a report about the man’s death when contacted for comment.

“We are still checking if a report was made and we will furnish you with details once we have them,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro