MAN FINDS GRENADE NEAR BOTTLE STORE

A man from Plumtree found a hand grenade lying on the ground near Mathendele Complex bottle store.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident.

It is suspected the grenade could be from the liberation war era.

Inspector Mangena said the hand grenade was found, Tuesday, around 15:30 near Mathendele Complex bottle store.

“The hand grenade was found by a man who was at the bottle store. He subsequently called the police who swiftly attended to the scene. The situation is being well managed,” Insp Mangena said.

“We appreciate the manner in which the villagers handled the situation. We are grateful that as a community they did the right thing by calling the police. We urge citizens never to touch such things because they are extremely dangerous. We applaud the community for contacting us.” CITE