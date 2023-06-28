MAN COMMITS SUICIDE IN A TOILET

A GIRL from Nketa suburb in Bulawayo stumbled on her brother’s body in a toilet, after he allegedly committed suicide.
Sydney Mano (32) was found by his younger sister and his
landlord hanging from a rope on 26 June.
Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector
Nomalanga Msebele said the young girl woke up at around 3 am to use the toilet
and discovered the door was locked from the inside.
“She then waited for a few minutes hoping that the person
who was in the toilet was going to come out. After noticing that the toilet was
being occupied for too long, she went and complained to the landlord. The two
went outside the house, peeped through the window, and saw the now deceased
hanging from the roof truss using a blue rope. A police report was then made,’’
said Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.
The matter was then
reported to the police and Mano’s body was then taken to United Bulawayo Mortuary
for post-mortem.
Police encouraged members of the public to seek counseling
whenever they face problems. ‘’As police, we encourage people to seek
counseling from elders or church leaders each time they encounter problems
rather than taking away their lives,’’ she said. Chronicle
