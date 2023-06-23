MAID TESTIFIES AGAINST NIGHTCLUB BOSS : SCHOOLGIRL WAS CRYING

NIGHTCLUB manager, Ronald Ngwenya’s maid yesterday gave a blow-by-blow account of what transpired on the night Ngwenya is alleged to have raped his niece.
Ngwenya is accused of raping his 13-year-old niece on
December 9 last year.
Winnet Mugogo (20), who was employed by Ngwenya from
September last year to January this year, had gone missing, prompting the case
to be postponed on several occasions.
The State managed to secure her attendance, with the help
of a private investigator, who was hired by the girl’s father.
The State opened its case by leading evidence from the girl
in camera before Winnet took to the stand.
“The complainant came to my room crying during the night
and when I asked her why she was crying, she told me that Ngwenya had come into
her bedroom and touched her inappropriately,” said Winnet.
“She told me that the first time he came, he covered her
with a blanket and went away and when he came back to the room he told her to
sleep well then started fondling her breasts.
“She further told me that he lifted her dress and inserted
his finger down there.”
She added that the girl told her that she couldn’t scream
because he was covering her mouth.
“She also told me that she couldn’t tell her mother because
she wouldn’t believe her.”
Winnet said the girl told her that she had seen that it was
her uncle because of the light shining from outside the house adjacent to her
window.
“The child was shivering when she told me and as soon as I
was told, I told the child’s mother,” she said.
Prosecutor Zvikomborero Mupasa asked about Ngwenya’s
relationship with his niece, before the alleged rape, and Winnet said it was
cordial.
After cross examination by Ngwenya’s lawyers, the State
closed its case.
Today, Ngwenya will testify in his defence.
Allegations are that on December 9 at around 1am, the girl
woke up and found Ngwenya fondling her private parts and he covered her mouth
to prevent her from screaming and then raped her.
He allegedly left her room and returned later, and bumped
into his niece going to the toilet.
He is alleged to have dragged her back into her room, threw
her on the bed and raped her again.
The child immediately reported the matter to Winnet. H
