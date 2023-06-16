MADZIBABA RAPES DAUGHTER

A CHIMANIMANI prophet of the Johane Masowe eChishanu Apostolic Sect allegedly took advantage of his wife’s absence to rape his daughter.

The prophet (name withheld to protect the identity of the victim) pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Mutare regional magistrate, Ms Phathekile Msipa.

He was being charged with rape as defined in Section 65 (1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9.23.

He claimed that he is being framed by the young girl.

The prophet was remanded in custody to June 22 for continuation of trial.

Mr Lust Goredema prosecuted.

Mr Goredema said: “On April 30 and in Zimunda Village, Chimanimani, the accused took advantage of his wife’s absence to commit the offence.

“The child’s mother is employed as a domestic worker in Harare and the accused went to the kitchen hut where the complainant was sleeping in the company of her sister.

“The accused persuaded the complainant to accompany him to drive cattle away from the family garden. They left the other child locked in the kitchen hut,” said Mr Goredema.

It is alleged that upon reaching a secluded area, the accused forcibly made the complainant sit on his legs so that he could fondle her breasts and buttocks.

He allegedly raped the complainant and threatened to kill her if she ever revealed the matter to anyone.

“However, the complainant went back to the kitchen hut and informed her little sister of what had happened. The two proceeded to a police constabulary in the area, one Mungayi’s homestead, where the complainant narrated her ordeal to his wife, Ms Tebbie Paweni.

Ms Paweni accommodated the complainant and her sister for the night and then encouraged her to proceed to Nyanyadzi Police Station to file a police report.

This led to the accused’s arrest.

The complainant was escorted to the hospital for medical examinations. H Metro