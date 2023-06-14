MABVUKU PARLY OFFICE TURNED INTO A BAR

The Parlimentary constituency office in Harare’s Mabvuku/Tafara, where the constituency MP, the neighbouring MPs and the local councillors all belong to opposition parties, has been turned into a bar, amid indications that opposition politicians in the area are now profiting from the commercial use of the premises.

Residents this week expressed dismay at the move to create a bar from the office at shop 9, Nehanda Street, Mabvuku, saying this was a sign that opposition politicians were bent on enriching themselves.

They said evidence on the ground already showed that Zanu PF party was poised to deliver far better service if it won the parliamentary seat in the forthcoming elections. “How can one turn an office into a bar? It clearly shows that these people are not interested in representing our interests. In addition to the local council offices, the parliamentary office was supposed to be another reference point for constituents to present their issues,” said an irate Mr Silas Mangove.

Another resident, Mrs Alice Muponda said: “We are tired of the behaviour of these people. They (opposition) have held this seat since 2000 but they have done nothing.

“Instead, infrastructure has been deteriorating rapidly and we thank the Zanu PF aspiring (parliamentary) candidate Cde Pedzisai Scott Sakupwanya for revamping the local road network which was now in a terrible state.”

The office was first established during the tenure of MDC-T parliamentarian Mr Timothy Mubawu and was subsequently used by his successor, the late Mr Shepherd Madamombe who died after an illness in 2010.

Zimbabwe’s current Ambassador to Senegal, Mr James Maridadi later represented the constituency in parliament before ditching the opposition to join Zanu PF.

Constituency offices are common in many countries where Parliamentary representatives set up a small office in their constituency, often will themselves or a volunteer worker at set times, so people can drop in, pass on information or obtain help.

The representative office counts residency in the constituency, not partly affiliation.

Outgoing MDC-A Member of the National Assembly for Mabvuku, Mr James Chidhakwa yesterday denied any links to the office or the bar saying he did not run any bar or tuckshop in Mabvuku. He also denied having an office in his constituency. “I also don’t have an office there. My offices are in town,” he said.

A bill dated June 2023 from the City of Harare, shows that the property in question has arrears of $354 434 in rates and rental arrears.

The popular Cde Sakupwanya is currently serving as a councillor for Harare City Council’s Ward 21 in Mabvuku after winning a by-election, a rare feat in Harare metropolitan province for the Zanu PF candidate.

He is now vying for the Mabvuku/Tafara National Assembly seat against yet unknown candidates as the opposition continues haggling over the selection of candiates for the impending harmonised elections. Herald