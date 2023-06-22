LONE PROTESTER STILL IN JAIL

A Harare man who caused a traffic jam recently when he parked his vehicle at an intersection in the top end of the Harare Avenues and started beating a drum yesterday returned to court, but since the second psychiatric report was only available late yesterday, was remanded to today.

Itayi Uthant Makombe (51) is facing unlawful possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct or alternatively contravening road traffic regulations and has pleaded guilty to both charges. However Harare magistrate Mr Simon Kandiyero had ordered that he be examined to see if he is mentally stable, while he is in custody as the reports were finalised, before he hands down his ruling.

The State yesterday said they had received a report from one doctor and were expecting to receive a second one from a different doctor by end of day yesterday.

Makombe is expected back in court today.

The State told the court that on June 5, at around 6am Makombe parked his Land Rover Defender at the intersection of Josiah Tongogara Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street Harare. He disembarked from the vehicle, climbed on the back and sat on a folding chair while wrapping himself with a blanket.

The court heard that he started playing an African drum and shouting in Shona language: “Ambuya Nehanda vamuka, ropa zhinji rakadeuka uye richiri kudeuka” meaning “Nehanda has resurrected, a lot of blood has been spilt and still spilling”.

Two police officers came to the scene and ordered Makombe to remove the vehicle from the intersection. Police had to eventually use minimum force to remove him from the vehicle and arrest him.

On the second count, on June 6 police received information that Makombe was in possession of a firearm without a valid firearm certificate.

So acting on that information, Makombe led the police to his house where they recovered a black CZ Vzorpistol with a magazine of 9 by 7.65 mm calibre rounds stashed in a bag.

The firearm certificate expired on March 1 last year and he failed to renew it on time.

In mitigation, his lawyer had told the court that his client was depressed and drunk when he committed the offence. Herald