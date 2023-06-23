LONE PROTESTER GETS COMMUNITY SERVICE

The man who caused a traffic jam recently when he parked his vehicle at an intersection in Harare’s Avenues area and started beating a drum was yesterday sentenced to an effective 140 hours of community service and a US$200 fine by Harare magistrate Mr Simon Kandiyero.
The magistrate delivered the sentence after receiving two
psychiatric reports on Itayi Uthant Makombe (51) from two different doctors,
who found he was able to comprehend what he was doing.
Makombe had already pleaded guilty to unlawful possession
of a firearm and for and disorderly conduct on his initial court appearance.
Mr Kandiyero initially sentenced Makombe to six months
imprisonment and suspended two months on the condition of good behaviour.
The remaining four months were suspended on condition that
he performs 140 hours of community service at ZRP Chinhoyi with effect from
today.
The magistrate castigated Makombe’s disorderly behaviour
saying the country was now heading towards elections and as such the court did
not accept such behaviour.
“The court does not condone such behaviour and given the
period that we are into as a nation Makombe’s behaviour might be considered
political,” said Mr Kandiyero.
For unlawful possession of firearm, Makombe was ordered to
pay a fine US$200 (or equivalent in local currency) or serve two months in
jail.
The State told the court that on June 5, at around 6am
Makombe parked his Land Rover Defender at the intersection of Josiah Tongogara
Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street Harare.
He disembarked from the vehicle, climbed onto the back and
sat on a folding chair while wrapping himself with a blanket.
The court heard that he started playing an African drum and
shouting in Shona language: “Ambuya Nehanda vamuka, ropa zhinji rakadeuka uye
richiri kudeuka” meaning “Nehanda has resurrected, a lot of blood has been
spilt and is still spilling.”
Two police officers came to the scene and ordered Makombe
to remove the vehicle from the intersection. Police had to eventually use
minimum force to remove him from the vehicle and arrest him.
On the second count, police on June 6 received information
that Makombe was in possession of a firearm without a valid firearm
certificate.
Acting on that information, Makombe led the police to his
house where they recovered a black CZ pistol with a magazine of 9 by 7.65 mm
calibre rounds stashed in a bag.
The firearm certificate expired on March 1 last year and he
failed to renew it on time.
In mitigation, his lawyer had told the court that his
client was depressed and drunk when he committed the offence. Herald
