INFANTS GET INTIMATE : PARENTS FIGHT

Two infants aged three and four were allegedly caught having sexual intercourse by their parents, leading to a violent confrontation.
This emerged at the Harare magistrates’ court where two
Borrowdale neighbours, Moses Shoko and Nelson Chunga had dragged each other to
court. Shoko accused Chunga of
physically assaulting him after he confronted him about the sexual misconduct
of their children.
“I tried to discipline his three year old son and my four
year old daughter, but he said I was
wrong for doing that saying they are just children,” Muzondiwa said.
Shoko said he confronted Chunga for assaulting his son.
“I told him to discipline both children but he didn’t touch
his daughter, but only my son and that is when I confronted him,” Shoko said.
Magistrate Sharon Mashavira granted Shoko his application
for a peace order. (Names changed to protect children) Standard
