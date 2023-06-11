INFANTS GET INTIMATE : PARENTS FIGHT

Two infants aged three and four were allegedly caught having sexual intercourse by their parents, leading to a violent confrontation.

This emerged at the Harare magistrates’ court where two Borrowdale neighbours, Moses Shoko and Nelson Chunga had dragged each other to court. Shoko accused Chunga of physically assaulting him after he confronted him about the sexual misconduct of their children.

“I tried to discipline his three year old son and my four year old daughter, but he said I was wrong for doing that saying they are just children,” Muzondiwa said.

Shoko said he confronted Chunga for assaulting his son.

“I told him to discipline both children but he didn’t touch his daughter, but only my son and that is when I confronted him,” Shoko said.

Magistrate Sharon Mashavira granted Shoko his application for a peace order. (Names changed to protect children) Standard