HRE TOWN CLERK CLEARED

Harare Magistrate Mr Noel Mupeiwa has acquitted City of Harare town clerk Hosiah Abraham Chisango who was facing charges of perjury and criminal abuse of office.
Chisango was facing allegations of favouring Pokugara
Properties by writing a letter authorizing the demolition of a showroom built
without an approved plan.
Chisango, who was represented by Mr Alec Muchadehama was
found not guilty of any wrongdoing at the close of the State case by regional
magistrate Noel Mupeiwa.
He had pleaded not guilty to the charges saying the court
should find him not guilty as he exercised his authority as the accounting
officer.
He was facing perjury or alternatively criminal abuse of
office charges.
The acquittal is Chisango’s second, coming three weeks
after the High Court acquitted him on another criminal abuse of office
allegation where he was accused of participating in the sale of a Mt Pleasant
piece of land. Herald
