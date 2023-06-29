HRE MAN RAPES HOOKER

A NEWLANDS man was on Tuesday arrested for forcing a sex worker to have unprotected sex at his apartment in Harare.

Thabo Nathan Nyazema’s insatiable appetite to have unprotected sex with a sex worker, aged 25, has left him in police holding cells.

Nathan hooked a Dzivarasekwa Extension sex worker for her services at the corner of Livingstone Avenue and 8th Street, at around 1930hrs.

He was reported to have offered her US$50 for a night at his apartment and she agreed.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest saying Natahan is facing rape charges.

“Police arrested a Newlands man in connection with rape,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The accused person agreed with the woman to take her to his house.

“The woman begged him to have protected sex and the accused person refused and he raped her.

“At around 4am, the accused person drove the woman to Newlands Shopping Centre where he was reported to have dumped her,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro