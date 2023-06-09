HRE CITY BOSSES CONVICTED OF SELLING SPORTS CLUB

Harare City Council acting finance director Stanley Ndemera and acting chamber secretary Charles Kandemiri have been convicted by the High Court on a charge of criminal abuse of office for selling the Mount Pleasant Sports Club and golf course.

Ndemera and Kandemiri were jointly charged with former mayor Herbert Gomba and town clerk Engineer Hosea Chisango. Their co-accused, Mr Gomba and Eng Chisango, were acquitted on the same charges.

The four underwent a full trial before Justice Pisirai Kwenda.

Ndemera and Kandemiri were represented by Joel Mambara while Mr Gomba and Eng Chisango were represented by Garikai Mhishi and Gyton Vhiriri.

In acquitting Mr Gomba and Eng Chisango, Justice Kwenda said their involvement in the commission of the offence was minimal such that no criminal liability could be attached to them.

They only signed the agreement of sale as a matter of policy because their assumption was that everything was done above board.

In convicting Ndemera and Kandemiri, Justice Kwenda said the two had abused their offices to commit the offence. They sold the council-owned Mt Pleasant Sports Club in Vainona, including the golf course, without following procedure.

Justice Kwenda said their actions were deliberate.

The stand was sold to Hardspec Investments for $23 923 340 while the club was quoted as worth US$2,3 million. Herald