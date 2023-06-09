HRE CITY BOSSES CONVICTED OF SELLING SPORTS CLUB

Harare City Council acting finance director Stanley Ndemera and acting chamber secretary Charles Kandemiri have been convicted by the High Court on a charge of criminal abuse of office for selling the Mount Pleasant Sports Club and golf course.
Ndemera and Kandemiri were jointly charged with former
mayor Herbert Gomba and town clerk Engineer Hosea Chisango. Their co-accused,
Mr Gomba and Eng Chisango, were acquitted on the same charges.
The four underwent a full trial before Justice Pisirai
Kwenda.
Ndemera and Kandemiri were represented by Joel Mambara
while Mr Gomba and Eng Chisango were represented by Garikai Mhishi and Gyton
Vhiriri.
In acquitting Mr Gomba and Eng Chisango, Justice Kwenda
said their involvement in the commission of the offence was minimal such that
no criminal liability could be attached to them.
They only signed the agreement of sale as a matter of
policy because their assumption was that everything was done above board.
In convicting Ndemera and Kandemiri, Justice Kwenda said
the two had abused their offices to commit the offence. They sold the
council-owned Mt Pleasant Sports Club in Vainona, including the golf course,
without following procedure.
Justice Kwenda said their actions were deliberate.
The stand was sold to Hardspec Investments for $23 923 340
while the club was quoted as worth US$2,3 million. Herald
