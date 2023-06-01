HRE BOSSES BACK AT WORK AFTER THREE YEARS

Harare Town Clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango, housing director Addmore Nhekairo and works director Engineer Isaac Chawatama have bounced back at Town House after having been on suspension since 2020.

The trio had been suspended in line with a Ministry of Local Government and Public Works directive that any official with a pending court case be barred from performing council duties until acquitted by the courts.

Eng Chisango, Eng Chawatama and Mr Nhekairo, who were all on suspension with benefits, have since been cleared of the criminal cases at court and are now at work.

They all confirmed having resumed their duties. Contacted yesterday, Eng Chisango said he had since hit the ground running, focusing on stabilising human resources, revenue maximisation, regularisation, decentralisation as well as water, sanitation and hygiene in the face of the cholera outbreak.

“On regularisation of settlements, we want to have the council and Government approve settlements that can be regularised to enable beneficiaries to develop standard roads, water and sanitation infrastructure,’ he said.

“This will provide security of tenure to the beneficiaries as well as orderly settlements. Incorporating these settlements will increase the city’s revenue base.”

Eng Chisango said on development of SMEs infrastructure, he wanted to champion construction of resilient infrastructure for the small to medium enterprises.

“I had initiated the construction of structures at the corner of Seke/Dieppe roads, Shawasha Grounds as well as rehabilitation of Mupedzanhamo market,” he said. “The aim is to decongest Mbare by decentralising markets across the city.

“Decentralisation this entails resuscitation of districts infrastructure such as workshops and to have functional and empowered teams at district offices so that residents can access all services at their districts.”

Eng Chisango said focus was also on stabilisation of human resources in view of the events of the last three years.

“There has been a lot of consternation among employees with accusations and counter accusations and a lot of factionalism,” he said. “My focus is to meld the groups into one functional administrative family that is focused on the service delivery agenda.”

Eng Chisango said the city had operated with a semi functional ERP and this resulted in huge revenue losses.

“It is urgent that the council resolves this issue to enhance integrity in all systems,” he said. “We were also preparing standard operating procedures for all council operations. The thrust is to finalise these processes.”

Eng Chisango said water supply, wastewater management and refuse collection were top on his agenda, especially at this time when cholera cases were on the rise as there will be capacitation of all units to ensure timely response to disruptions.

He said will also push for critical projects that were being initiated by the mayor such as the rehabilitation and upgrading of Rufaro Stadium and community facilities such as swimming pools and libraries.

“I will pursue these projects to completion as they have a bearing on the mental health and well-being of our residents, especially the youths in these times of rampant substance abuse,” he said.

During suspension, Eng Chisango was being accused, along with Mr Nhekairo, of being implicated in the illegal creation and allocation of stands on an open space in Kuwadzana 3 in July 2019 without going through the legal process of changing land use.

Mr Nhekairo also stood accused of allocating residential stands in Westlea to undeserving people who included police officers and a prosecutor, who were also arrested and charged. Eng Chawatama stood accused of allegedly failing to utilise $10 million disbursed by the Zimbabwe National Road Administration for roads rehabilitation on time, only to use it when it had devalued.

Harare City Council’s top brass has since been filled with substantive heads except for the offices of the finance director, chamber secretary and human capital development. Herald