HOOKER JAILED FOR RECRUITING MINOR

A 22-year-old Chipinge sex worker has been slapped with a one-year jail-term after she recruited a 14-year-old Form One pupil into the world’s oldest profession.

Beauty Mutanda of Gaza E, Chipinge, will however serve an effective eight months in prison after Magistrate Mr Frank Mkwananzi suspended four months on condition of good behaviour.

Mutanda was charged with permitting a young person to engage in unlawful sexual conduct as defined in Section 86 (1) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23.

She pleaded guilty to the offence.

Prosecuting, Mr Thulani Zondwayo told the court that on May 2, the complainant who cannot be named as she is still a minor, met Mutanda at Mandanda Business Centre in Chipinge.

“Mutanda met the complainant who is doing Form One at Emerald Secondary School and the two became friends. The accused then lured the minor to accompany her to Chipinge Town where the accused resides. Whilst in Chipinge Town, the accused started taking the complainant to a popular night club in Gaza high-density suburb where they would engage in sexual activities with various men.

“However, Mutanda would receive and keep the money, while the complainant only engaged in the sexual activities,” said Mr Zondwayo.

The matter came to light on May 21 when the accused and the complainant had an alteration over a client.

“The complainant then called her mother (name withheld), who then proceeded to Chipinge to take her and make a police report.

This led to Mutanda’s arrest.

Under Zimbabwean law, any child under the age of 18 is unable to consent to sex. Manica Post