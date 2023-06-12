GUARD STONED FOR CARESSING MARRIED WOMAN

A 42-year-old Crowhill man is nursing injuries at a local hospital after he was stoned for dating a married woman.
Security guard, Night Zhanelo, sustained serious head
injuries after being stoned by an unidentified man for caressing a married
woman along Crowhill Road.
Narrating his ordeal to H-Metro in Ward B9 at Parirenyatwa
Hospital, Zhanelo denied dating the woman, saying her husband was quick to
suspect them.
“I have regained consciousness after being stoned for the
wrong reasons,” said Zhanelo.
“I was walking along the road when I saw the woman looking
very sad. I approached her to enquire what was troubling her since we were
walking in the same direction.
“She told me that she was facing problems with her husband.
I only consoled her and told her to seek counselling or find a way to solve her
marital problems.
“Tichifamba kudaro ndakuzongonzwa murume wake asvika
zvikanzi ndiye murume wawanga uchimhanyira ka uyu.
“Ndakatemwa nezidombo mumusoro nzeve ikatsemuka zvese
nemusoro.
“I fell down only to regain consciousness in hospital the
following morning,” said Zhanelo.
One resident told H-Metro that Zhanelo had been sexually
abusing some married women promising them jobs.
“Zhanelo has been bedding several women promising them
employment since he works as a guard at one prominent person’s plot.
“On the day in question, the husband of the particular
woman was tipped off and the two were spotted caressing each other.
“He is lucky to be alive. Anozvinyanya apa mudzimai wake
anoshanda mumba asi achivimbisa madzimai evamwe mabasa akanaka,” said the
resident. H Metro
