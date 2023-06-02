GOVT BANS TAIC-BASED BABY POWDER

T he Ministry of Health and Child Care has banned the importation, distribution and sale of taic-based Johnson and Johnson baby powder with immediate effect, as the ingredient could potentially cause cancer.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Air Commodore Dr Jasper Chimedza, issued this command to all Provincial Medical Directors, ordering health inspectors to destroy or return any Johnson and Johnson baby powder products found in local markets.

This development comes after an American Television Channel, Consumer News and Business Channel (CNBC) reported on April 18, 2023, that Johnson and Johnson, an American multinational corporation had assumed the liability of paying US$8.9 billion to the medical industry in compensation over allegations that the company’s baby powder was causing cancer.

“Research by the American Academy of Paediatrics unearthed that the taic used in the production of the baby powder was highly toxic due to contamination with carcinogen asbestos,” said Dr Chimedza in a directive written on May 24, 2023.

Dr Chimedza also said countries such as Tanzania, through its Tanzania Bureau of Standards had on April 19, 2023, also moved to ban the importation, distribution and sale of Johnson and Johnson baby powder containing the taic ingredient.

However, the permanent secretary noted that Johnson and Johnson baby powder is still popular in South Africa and given the “significant importation of health products by Zimbabwe” from the neighbouring country there was a possibility the product could find its way into the country.

“There is a high risk that contaminated baby powder could still be finding its way into the Zimbabwe market,” said Dr Chimedza.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care is banning the importation, distribution and sale of Johnson and Johnson’s baby powder containing the taic ingredient with immediate effect.”

Dr Chimedza advised Environmental Health Officers and Technicians to remove all Johnson and Johnson’s baby powder containing the taic ingredient from the market.

“Inspectors are advised to document their findings and the products must be destroyed or recalled to the manufacturers,” said the permanent secretary.CITE