GIRL DIES AFTER GAS EXPLOSION AT MARRIED BOYFRIEND'S HOUSE

A SOMBRE atmosphere engulfed White City Cemetery in Chikonohonho, Chinhoyi, yesterday when relatives buried a young woman who succumbed to burns from a gas explosion that happened two months ago.

The woman, only identified as Blessed, had just completed her college studies, and died at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

She sustained severe burns when a gas tank exploded when she was cooking at her married boyfriend’s house in Harare.

She had reportedly gone for a sleepover at the boyfriend’s house.

“She actually went to visit a married man, after his wife had gone somewhere, so akatsva pakaputika gas achibika.

“It’s sad because she had just finished college,” said a source.

The source said no body viewing was conducted due to the serious burns sustained.

“No body viewing was conducted due to the excessive burns.

“Councillor Ignatious Zvigadza of Ward 4 deplored the loss of young people in his ward.

“The family of the man she was with on the day of the explosion is coming on Thursday (today) to pay homage,” said the source.

Blessed’s relatives couldn’t be reached for comment. H Metro